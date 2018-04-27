Spain

Woman dies after being hit by tourist train in Spain

AN ELDERLY woman has died after being struck by a tourist train in a Spanish city.

After the accident, the 78-year-old woman was treated for a severe head injury in the intensive care unit at a nearby hospital but she later died from her injuries.

The incident involved a tourist train that carries visitors around the city of Leon.

