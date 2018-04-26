Spain

Elderly man found dead after forest fire in Spain

By Thursday, 26 April 2018 11:13 0
FOREST FIRE: Crews tackling a blaze (File photograph) FOREST FIRE: Crews tackling a blaze (File photograph) Twitter / @Plan_INFOCAM

THE lifeless body of an 86-year-old man has been found following a forest fire in Spain.

Firefighters who tackled the blaze at Yeste, Albacete yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) found the man’s corpse while battling the flames.

It is believed the elderly man had been burning prunings but the fire got out of hand and quickly spread. 

The fire was first reported at 1pm and extinguished at  around 4.30pm.

First reports indicate the man died from smoke inhalation.

Karl Smallman

