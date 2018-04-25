Spain

Gardener dies in mower accident at Seat car factory in Spain

By Wednesday, 25 April 2018 11:26 0
SEAT: Car factory in Spain (File photograph) SEAT: Car factory in Spain (File photograph) Shutterstock

A WORKER mowing grass has died after plunging 10-metres down an embankment at the Seat car factory in Martorell in Spain.

The CCOO union has called for a ‘speedy’ investigation into the work-related accident involving the sub-contracted worker and to determine if he was protected by mandatory safety measures.

Not for the first time the union has denounced the subcontracting policy of Seat.

They claim the  ‘chain subcontracting’ leads to ‘precarious working conditions and putting at risk the safety and occupational health of workers’.

The union and Seat have expressed their condolences to the victim's relatives.

Tags
« Spain rises in think tank fragility rankings SUMMER FLIGHTS STRIKE THREAT: Ryanair cabin crew unions in Europe give airline deadline »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.