VIDEO HORROR: One dead and three injured in car driven by 15-year-old youth in Spain

POLICE in Spain are studying video footage that was uploaded to social media networks just minutes before a car left a dirt track killing one of the four occupants.
A 14-year-old boy, travelling in one of the back seats, died in the smash on a dirt track two kilometres from the town Villar del Rey in Badajoz.
The front seat passenger had, minutes earlier, uploaded a video to social media showing the car driving through the town and along the dirt road.
Three other youths, including the 15-year-old driver, were injured when the white Peugeot 205 car left the road.
