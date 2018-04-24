VIDEO HORROR: One dead and three injured in car driven by 15-year-old youth in Spain

SOCIAL MEDIA: Police are studying video that had been uploaded to social media minutes before the crash

POLICE in Spain are studying video footage that was uploaded to social media networks just minutes before a car left a dirt track killing one of the four occupants.

A 14-year-old boy, travelling in one of the back seats, died in the smash on a dirt track two kilometres from the town Villar del Rey in Badajoz.

The front seat passenger had, minutes earlier, uploaded a video to social media showing the car driving through the town and along the dirt road.

Three other youths, including the 15-year-old driver, were injured when the white Peugeot 205 car left the road.