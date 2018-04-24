Spain

VIDEO HORROR: One dead and three injured in car driven by 15-year-old youth in Spain

By Tuesday, 24 April 2018 17:41 0
SOCIAL MEDIA: Police are studying video that had been uploaded to social media minutes before the crash SOCIAL MEDIA: Police are studying video that had been uploaded to social media minutes before the crash Shutterstock

POLICE in Spain are studying video footage that was uploaded to social media networks just minutes before a car left a dirt track killing one of the four occupants.

A 14-year-old boy, travelling in one of the back seats, died in the smash on a dirt track two kilometres from the town Villar del Rey in Badajoz.

The front seat passenger had, minutes earlier, uploaded a video to social media  showing the car driving through the town and along the dirt road.

Three other youths, including the 15-year-old driver, were injured when the  white Peugeot 205 car left the road.

Tags
« Fuel tanker lorry driver dies and train derails after collision at level crossing in Spain PILOTS' STRIKE: 246 flights cancelled by low-cost airline in Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.