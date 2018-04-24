Spain

Fuel tanker lorry driver dies and train derails after collision at level crossing in Spain

By Tuesday, 24 April 2018 13:54 0
INVESTIGATION: After train hits fuel lorry on level crossing (File photograph)

A LORRY driver has died and a train has been derailed in an accident on a railway level crossing in Spain today (Tuesday).

The regional passenger train, carrying 38 passengers, hit a truck carrying diesel fuel.

The train has derailed and the single-line track is blocked.

The accident happened on the line between Madrid and Badajoz near the Toledo town of Calera y Chozas. 

Emergency services have reported that the lorry driver died in the collision.

Train operator Renfe has introduced a temporary coach service until the wreckage is removed and the track is repaired.

Karl Smallman

