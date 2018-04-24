Spain

YOU'VE BEEN TANGOED!: Sky turns orange as Saharan rain hits southern Spain

By Tuesday, 24 April 2018 10:25 0
&#039;POST-APOCALYPTIC&#039;: Some of the scenes across southern Spain 'POST-APOCALYPTIC': Some of the scenes across southern Spain Meteo Cadiz/Twitter

SOCIAL MEDIA users across southern Spain posted ‘post-apocalyptic’ images as skies appeared to turn orange and muddy rain lashed the area.

According to state weather agency Aemet, African dust – specifically from Morocco and Algeria - was carried in a storm across the Mediterranean and is expected to continue to cover most of the country in dirty rain.

Across Malaga Province the sky went from orange to black over the space of a few hours (pictured below).

DbfofMDWAAAXmrC.jpg

©Jesus Barroso

DbfX7sFWsAAGWEU.jpg

©@CarlosFreire0/Twitter

DbfX6cnXkAAahoL.jpg

©@CarlosFreire0/Twitter

Parts of Almeria were also affected by the ‘dust storm’.

31190032_10156331986329889_2985782228403744396_n.jpg

©Richard Bird/Facebook

31164049_10215321565088701_6113169574937677076_n.jpg

©Sergey Kofanov/Facebook

Tags
« FISHY BUSINESS: Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona unveils a presence in UK Southern Spanish town could become an EU military headquarters after Brexit »
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.