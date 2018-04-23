UK strawberry price soars after bad weather hits crop in Spain

PRICE SOAR: Wholesale price of strawberries up 60 per cent in one month

STRAWBERRY prices are set to soar as poor weather across Europe has pushed up the wholesale cost by a whopping 60 percent in a month.

Spain, the world’s largest exporter of fresh strawberries saw production drop by eight per cent, due to heavy rains and lower than normal temperatures.

Annually the country ships approximately 285 thousand tons to international destinations in Europe and beyond.

The region of Andalucia is responsible for 90% of all Spanish strawberries grown, particularly the area around Huelva.

UK growers are hoping their strawberry harvest will kick in soon to give them a boost.