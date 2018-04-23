Spain

UK strawberry price soars after bad weather hits crop in Spain

By Monday, 23 April 2018 09:19 0
PRICE SOAR: Wholesale price of strawberries up 60 per cent in one month PRICE SOAR: Wholesale price of strawberries up 60 per cent in one month Shutterstock

STRAWBERRY prices are set to soar as poor weather across Europe has pushed up the wholesale cost by a whopping 60 percent in a month.

Spain, the world’s largest exporter of fresh strawberries saw production drop by eight per cent, due to heavy rains and lower than normal temperatures.

Annually the country ships approximately 285 thousand tons to international destinations in Europe and beyond.

The region of Andalucia is responsible for 90% of all Spanish strawberries grown, particularly the area around Huelva.

UK growers are hoping their strawberry harvest will kick in soon to give them a boost.

Tags
« One dead and three seriously injured in horror coach and car smash in Spain Patient plunges to death from eighth-floor hospital window in Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.