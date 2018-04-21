Spain

Man with machete and chainsaw injures three police in Spain

By Saturday, 21 April 2018 14:58 0
CHAIN SAW: Mossos d&#039;Esquadra police officers found the man hiding in a petrol station CHAIN SAW: Mossos d'Esquadra police officers found the man hiding in a petrol station YouTube

A MAN wielding a chainsaw and machete has injured three police in officers in the north of Spain.

Allegedly the man was trying to avoid arrest after having started several fights at the Sol de Nit bar in the town of Palafrugell in Girona.

Mossos d'Esquadra police officers found him hiding in a petrol station. 

As the Mossos surrounded him they saw he had a chainsaw and a machete.

They recovered the machete from him but had to wait for the chainsaw to run out of petrol.

An object was thrown at the attacker to get him to drop the dangerous weapon before he attempted to escape through the streets.

Finally, he was cornered and arrested.

According to the aggressor’s family the man suffers a mental illness. He has been admitted to the hospital in Barcelona with a fractured arm.

Two Mossos d'Esquadra agents and one Local Police officer were injured and the aggressor has been admitted to a Barcelona hospital.

« COLD-CALL CONMEN: €2.5million boiler room fraudsters held Summer strike threat by air traffic controllers in Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.