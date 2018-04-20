Man wanted after ex-wife found with throat cut plunges from eighth floor flat and survives

A MAN wanted in connection with the deaths of two women, found with their throats cut, has jumped from an eighth-floor flat in northern Spain after starting a fire.

Police officers were called to reports of an argument at a property in the district of Lakua in Vitoria in the Basque Country.

They found the lifeless body of the man’s 43-year-old ex-wife with her throat cut and her mother who had suffered a large cut to her neck. She was taken to Txagorritxu hospital but she died later.

It is believed the man then set fire to the flat before, finally, he was forced to jump out of an eighth-floor window to escape the flames.

Firefighters had deployed a tarpaulin on the terrace of a first floor flat to cushion his fall.

The Basque health service said the was treated at the scene and was then transferred to hospital, where he is awaiting a psychiatric assessment while under police guard.

It is understood the couple split several months ago. The pair had two children, a boy of about 11 or 12-years-old and a girl of about 8 or 9.