Spain

SUNNY OUTLOOK: Temperatures of up to 30°C forecast in Spain this weekend

By Friday, 20 April 2018 13:39 0
SUNNY SPAIN: Peñíscola Port in Valencia SUNNY SPAIN: Peñíscola Port in Valencia Shutterstock

GENERALLY stable and sunny weather will return to Spain this weekend and some areas could see the mercury rising to 30°C (86°F) a sure sign that summer is on its way!

Some storms may develop, however, in the west of Andalucia and southern Extremadura - mainly during Saturday afternoon.

Showers may also fall in Galicia and in northern areas of the Canary Islands.

On Sunday, Andalucia and Extremadura may also experience showers and occasional and scattered squalls may break out in the western half of the country.

During Saturday maximum temperatures of 20 - 24°C are predicted across much of the country although in some areas of Andalucia the mercury could hit 28 or even 30 degrees.

On Sunday temperatures are expected to climb a little more as much of the country will experience highs of 24 - 26 °C.

Tags
« Woman dies in late night crash between bus and a car in Andalucia BY GEORGE! Patron Saint of England also celebrated in Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.