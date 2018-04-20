SUNNY OUTLOOK: Temperatures of up to 30°C forecast in Spain this weekend

GENERALLY stable and sunny weather will return to Spain this weekend and some areas could see the mercury rising to 30°C (86°F) a sure sign that summer is on its way!

Some storms may develop, however, in the west of Andalucia and southern Extremadura - mainly during Saturday afternoon.

Showers may also fall in Galicia and in northern areas of the Canary Islands.

On Sunday, Andalucia and Extremadura may also experience showers and occasional and scattered squalls may break out in the western half of the country.

During Saturday maximum temperatures of 20 - 24°C are predicted across much of the country although in some areas of Andalucia the mercury could hit 28 or even 30 degrees.

On Sunday temperatures are expected to climb a little more as much of the country will experience highs of 24 - 26 °C.