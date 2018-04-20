Woman dies in late night crash between bus and a car in Andalucia

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
ONE woman has died and another person injured in a midnight traffic accident involving a bus and car in Spain last night (Thursday).
The collision happened on the CA-33 road near Torregorda in the province of Cadiz, Andalucia.
Paramedics were unable to save the woman’s life and she was certified dead at the scene.
A passenger travelling in the car was injured and transferred to hospital.
Guardia Civil traffic police are investigating the cause of the smash.
