Woman dies in late night crash between bus and a car in Andalucia

ONE woman has died and another person injured in a midnight traffic accident involving a bus and car in Spain last night (Thursday).

The collision happened on the CA-33 road near Torregorda in the province of Cadiz, Andalucia.

Paramedics were unable to save the woman’s life and she was certified dead at the scene.

A passenger travelling in the car was injured and transferred to hospital.

Guardia Civil traffic police are investigating the cause of the smash.