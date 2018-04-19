Spain

After ‘hot cop’ tweet goes viral police in Spain unveil another handsome beast

By Thursday, 19 April 2018 17:52 1 comment
HOT COP: But today he faces some new competition - scroll down the page to see! HOT COP: But today he faces some new competition - scroll down the page to see! Twitter / @guardiacivil

A GUARDIA CIVIL police tweet in Spain that went viral, particularly with the ladies, is facing some serious competition today after the force posted a picture of another handsome fella who works for them.

The original tweet featured a rugged cop from the armed force that sent their social media account with more than 1.23million  followers into a virtual meltdown.

The snap was posted with the message, "Although from the outside you see us dressed in uniform inside we are not different from you. We work for your freedom and safety. If you need us, call? 062.”

However, the handsome officer is facing some serious competition on the @guardiacivil Twitter account. 

In a new post the force has featured one of their colleagues who wears a fur coat!

Today's tweet is of one the drug detection dogs that works alongside officers in the force.

police drugs dog

 

 

« SCAM ALERT: Brit bride-to-be falls for holiday rental con in Spain Spanish YouTuber faces jail for sick homeless man biscuit prank »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (1)

  1. sean guy

who cares, they are working for criminals...

 
  1. #10726
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.