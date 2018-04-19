Spain

Twenty injured, three seriously, in two bus crash in Spain

By Thursday, 19 April 2018 13:51 0
BUS SMASH: Emergency services at the scene BUS SMASH: Emergency services at the scene Twitter / @EmergenciasMad

A SMASH involving two buses in Spain today (Thursday) has left twenty people injured including three whose condition is described as serious.

A six-year-old girl has also suffered whiplash injuries in the accident this morning (Thursday).

One bus ran into the back of the other at km 15 on the A-6 in Madrid for unknown reasons.

Most of the injured suffered whiplash, minor cuts and bruises but seven passengers were transferred by ambulance to hospital including one of the drivers who has suffered a chest injury.

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the cause of the collision.

Tags
« Fugitive wanted in Spain over 2015 disappearance of Lisa Brown arrested at UK airport SCAM ALERT: Brit bride-to-be falls for holiday rental con in Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.