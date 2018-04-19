Spain

Gruesome discovery at rubbish recycling plant in Spain

By Thursday, 19 April 2018 11:02 0
VICTIM: National Police are working to identify the deceased VICTIM: National Police are working to identify the deceased Policia Nacional

WORKERS at a recycling plant in the south of Spain made a grisly discovery as they were picking through rubbish.

Shocked workers found a dead body with two gunshot wounds to the head at the recycling plant in Granada.

The corpse had also been mangled by the bin lorry machinery.

The National Police are now working to determine the identify the victim and where the body was disposed of.

It is considered likely that it was picked up by the driver of  bin lorry collecting from a route in the north of the city.

Tags
« Basque terror group ETA set to announce dissolution WATCH: Pregnant Spanish model goes viral after twerking video posted online »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.