Basque terror group ETA set to announce dissolution

THE Basque Homeland and Liberty (ETA) group plans to formally announce its end during the first weekend of May.

The ETA, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by several countries including Spain and France, will dissolve at an event in the French Basque Country. Social groups and international mediators are also set to attend, according to reports.

News of the group’s disbanding followings proposals for dissolution submitted by its leadership to members for a vote in February.

Months of negotiations and discussions led up to the ballot, which was based around a document calling for an end to the group drawn up in 2017.

The document stated: “The end of the political-military strategy marked the beginning of the end of the organisation’s cycle.”

It added members should remain committed to the ongoing political process surrounding the question of Basque autonomy and independence.

The French Basque country was reportedly chosen as the location for disbandment in after the ETA ended armed activity in 2011.

A similar event was reportedly held in April 2017 when the group announced its disarmament with international mediators and organisations present.

The ETA, or Euskadi Ta Askatasuna (Basque Homeland and Liberty), was established in 1959 in the Basque region of northern Spain and southern France.

It morphed from a group promoting Basque culture, language and traditions into a paramilitary organisation dedicated to achieving independence for the region by violent means.

Several countries have listed the group as a terrorist organisation and more than 820 people, including 340 civilians, were killed during its attacks. More than 300 of its members are in prison in Spain, France and elsewhere.