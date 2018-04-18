Spain

‘Hot cop’ tweet sends police Twitter account in Spain into meltdown

Wednesday, 18 April 2018
HOT COP: Guardia Civil officer featured in the tweet HOT COP: Guardia Civil officer featured in the tweet Twitter / @guardiacivil

A GUARDIA CIVIL police tweet in Spain has gone viral, particularly with the ladies,  after it featured a handsome officer from the armed force.

The   @guardiacivil Twitter  account, with more than 1.23million  followers, normally keeps the public informed of crime and security subjects. 

But one of their latest tweets featured a rugged cop with the message, "Although from the outside you see us dressed in uniform inside we are not different from you. We work for your freedom and safety. If you need us, call? 062. ”

Now the tweet of the handsome officers has attracted more than 1,200 comments, mainly from women, almost 10,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 2,500 times.

