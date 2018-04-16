Spain

Over drink drive limit tourist who killed Brit cyclist in Spain avoids jail

By Monday, 16 April 2018 10:43 1 comment
CYCLIST KILLED: Paramedics were unable to save the life of Phillip Rasmussen (inset) CYCLIST KILLED: Paramedics were unable to save the life of Phillip Rasmussen (inset) 061 Balearics

AN over the drink drive limit American tourist, who ploughed into and killed a British cyclist on the Spanish holiday island of Menorca has avoided jail.

Father-of-three  Phillip Rasmussen, 47, was struck from behind while cycling on holiday on the road from Sant Lluis to Alcaufar at kilometre 8 on April 1.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene but paramedics could do nothing to save him.

The Brit, from Cardigan in Wales, was the chief financial officer at technology company IQE that makes components for Apple’s iPhones.

American tourist Bryan Leeds, aged 25, was arrested after failing a roadside alcohol test and testing positive for drugs.

But he was able to show he had a medical receipt for amphetamine tablets found on him as part of treatment for an unidentified health condition.

He was released on bail of €10,000 the day after his arrest but was banned from leaving Menorca until his court appearance last week.

After the hearing in Mahon he has been allowed to leave the island with a one-year suspended jail sentence.

Under Spanish law manslaughter is punishable by a prison sentence of one to four years. Jail sentences of two years or less are normally suspended for first-time offenders.

Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (1)

  1. john rasmussen

he was murdered,by a drunk driver and walks away,spanish justice what justice,the Spanish justice system should hang its head in shame,they did not give our son justice.

 
  1. #10735
