Pro-independence marchers back on the streets of Barcelona

ACCORDING to police figures 315,000 people took to the streets of Barcelona today (Sunday) to demand the release of the Catalan leaders currently in prison in Spain.

They also want those who fled the country prior to the arrests to be allowed to return without threat of incarceration although the Spanish government is currently supplying fresh evidence to the German judiciary in its bid to have putative Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont returned under a European arrest warrant

Organisers of the demonstration which include the two main Catalan independence parties as well as regional branches of two major Trade Unions believe that some 750,000 people attended the rally and once again the streets of the city were awash with yellow and red as well as Catalan flags.

The slogan for the day was “For rights and freedoms, for democracy and cohesion, we want you home!” and this was welcomed by Mr Puigdemont and many of his supporters believe that this demonstration put paid to the idea that the call for independence was losing steam.

All reports indicate that this was a mainly peaceful event.