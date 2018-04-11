SPEEDING: Police clock car at 182 km/h and driver fails drugs test in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
POLICE in Spain who stopped a motorist for speeding also found the woman was driving under the influence of drugs.
The 28-year-old woman was pulled over after being clocked doing more than 182 km/h (113 mph) on the A-21 motorway heading in the direction of Pamplona.
In a roadside saliva test she then tested positive for three drugs - cannabis, amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Policía Foral, the regional police force for the autonomous community of Navarra in the north of Spain, said that a family member took control of the vehicle afterwards to prevent it being impounded.
The speeding offence carries a potential €500 fine and six points on the driving licence.
And the drugs charge could add an additional €1,000 fine and a further six points.
Within the past week, a cyclist died and eight others were injured, two seriously, after a horror crash in Mallorca. The 28-year-old driver of a Porsche Cayenne allegedly tested positive for cannabis at the scene.
Circular a 182 km/h está muy mal, pero encima dar + en 3 drogas...— Policía Foral (@policiaforal_na) April 9, 2018
Denunciada conductora de 28 años: 2 infracciones muy graves, suponen 1.500€ y 12 puntos. #sobrancomentarios pic.twitter.com/kMsQYnX5IA
