SPEEDING: Police clock car at 182 km/h and driver fails drugs test in Spain

POLICE in Spain who stopped a motorist for speeding also found the woman was driving under the influence of drugs.

The 28-year-old woman was pulled over after being clocked doing more than 182 km/h (113 mph) on the A-21 motorway heading in the direction of Pamplona.

In a roadside saliva test she then tested positive for three drugs - cannabis, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Policía Foral, the regional police force for the autonomous community of Navarra in the north of Spain, said that a family member took control of the vehicle afterwards to prevent it being impounded.

The speeding offence carries a potential €500 fine and six points on the driving licence.

And the drugs charge could add an additional €1,000 fine and a further six points.

