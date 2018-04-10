Spain

WATCH: Brutal street brawl in Spain between ‘football fans and gypsies’ leaves one seriously injured

By Tuesday, 10 April 2018 13:09 2 comments
WEAPONS: Several men could be seen carrying pieces of wood WEAPONS: Several men could be seen carrying pieces of wood Youtube

SHOCKING footage of a street fight that left three people injured in Spain has emerged as police hunt for those involved.

The incident occurred in the La Gavarra neighbourhood in Cornella, Barcelona, where two groups of men began to brawl on the street, with some using bottles and pieces of wood as weapons.

The disturbing footage showed two men being stamped on and beaten with weapons despite being on the ground, with one clearly unconscious.

One of the injured was in a serious condition at the time of writing and was being treated at the ICU unit in Bellvitge Hospital.

Cornella’s mayor Antonio Balmon said in a press conference that according to initial evidence, the fight broke out between “radical FC. Barcelona fans and young men from the Can Espinos neighbourhood.”

A Mossos d’Esquadra ‘special unit’ has been deployed to the area to avoid a repeat of the scenes.

WARNING: Some may find the following footage disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

