Funeral worker tragically dies during service in Spain

By Monday, 09 April 2018 11:38 0
TRAGIC DEATH: The worker tragically died during a funeral service (File photograph) TRAGIC DEATH: The worker tragically died during a funeral service (File photograph) Shutterstock

A 48-YEAR-OLD funeral worker in Spain has died during a service yesterday (Sunday).

Paramedics, an intensive care and air ambulance rushed to the scene in Oropesa, Toledo.

But nothing could be done to save the life of the worker who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

