Spain

Parody independence group puts Catalan lyrics to the Spanish anthem in unity call

By Monday, 09 April 2018 10:44 0
RALLY: Attendees gathered for the rally, which featured the Spanish anthem in Catalan, in Reus on Sunday RALLY: Attendees gathered for the rally, which featured the Spanish anthem in Catalan, in Reus on Sunday Platform Tabarnia

AROUND 150 people took part in a rally promoting Spanish unity in the town of Reus near Tarragona organised by the Tabarnia Platform yesterday (Sunday).

Those attending gathered in the town’s square for the event organised by the spoof independence group. They carried Spanish flags and those of the fictional region of Tabarnia.

The Platform behind the event is involved in the tongue-in-cheek promotion of independence for the region in the spirit of the Catalan independence movement. Their humour is often used to highlight Spanish unity.

The rally featured a rendition of the Spanish national anthem with lyrics from the artist Marta Sanchez sung in Catalan. It was the first time the country’s national song has been sung in the language, according to the group.

The event also featured a floral offering to Juan Prim, a 19th Century Spanish Prime Minister from Reus who championed democracy. There was also a re-enactment of the Battle of Tetouan which Prim fought in in 1860.

The rally comes as Carles Puigdemont, the former President of Cataluña, remains in Germany awaiting a court decision on whether to allow his extradition to Spain on embezzlement charges.

The Spanish government claimed he misused public money to hold the Catalan independence referendum in October last year.

Tags
« One dead and 13 injured in multiple car crash on motorway in Spain Funeral worker tragically dies during service in Spain »
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.