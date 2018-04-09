One dead and 13 injured in multiple car crash on motorway in Spain

FATAL CRASH: Emergency services at the scene on the AP-6 motorway in Spain

A 67-YEAR-OLD woman has died and 13 others injured in a multiple car smash on a major road in Spain.

The 112 Emergency Control Centre of Castilla y Leon said at least ten vehicles were involved in the accident at kilometre 74 of the AP-6 motorway at near Navas de San Antonio in the direction of La Coruña.

Firefighters had to cut one person free from one of the cars.

Six people were taken to hospital in Avila and another six to Segovia.

One other was treated at the scene of the accident.