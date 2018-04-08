Spain

Biker dies and one airlifted to hospital after crash in southern Spain

Sunday, 08 April 2018
061: Air ambulance (File photograph) 061: Air ambulance (File photograph) 061 Andalucia

ONE motorcyclist died and another person was seriously injured after bike smash in the south of Spain last night (Saturday). 

The accident happened at km 322 on the A92 as it passes through Hueneja in the direction of Almeria.

Despite the efforts of the paramedics a 44-year-old man died at the scene of the accident, while a 21-year-old was transported by air ambulance to the Hospital Universitario Campus de la Salud de Granada.

