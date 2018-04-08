Biker dies and one airlifted to hospital after crash in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
ONE motorcyclist died and another person was seriously injured after bike smash in the south of Spain last night (Saturday).
The accident happened at km 322 on the A92 as it passes through Hueneja in the direction of Almeria.
Despite the efforts of the paramedics a 44-year-old man died at the scene of the accident, while a 21-year-old was transported by air ambulance to the Hospital Universitario Campus de la Salud de Granada.
Fallece un motorista de 44 años y otro de 21 años resulta herido en un accidente ocurrido ayer en la A-92 en #Hueneja #Granada— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) April 8, 2018
