Spain

WATCH: Dramatic hash swoop after drugs gang opens fire on police in southern Spain

By Thursday, 05 April 2018 18:50 0
Some of the drugs seized Some of the drugs seized National Police

MORE than eight tonnes of hashish has been seized after drugs traffickers opened fire on a police patrol in southern Spain.

The giant haul was unearthed during raids on two properties in Cadiz.

Shots were fired at four officers who were patrolling the Botafuegos neighbourhood in Algeciras - notorious for its connections to drug trafficking - on foot.

The gunfire came from a nearby house, with some of the bullets landing close to their feet.

The men immediately called for backup and armed units surrounded the property.

A negotiator then tried to talk to the gang members, who had barricaded themselves inside.

The move triggered a tense two-hour standoff which eventually saw four men held after they laid down their weapons.

Four loaded guns, including two pistols and two shotguns, two bulletproof vests and 2,500 kilos of hashish were found inside, investigators said in a statement.

It comes after an earlier incident saw more than 6,000 kilos of the drug impounded when a young man fled after he ran into a police patrol in La Linea de la Concepcion.

He was tracked down to a nearby garage, with several men escaping and one held when officers stormed the building.

The drugs were hidden in a secret compartment hidden under a shower and accessed using an elaborate hydraulic mechanism.

Police also took possession of a van carrying false licence plates that detectives believe was stolen in France.

Tags
« Mother and grandfather face murder charges after body of baby found dead in rubbish bag Easter video of shooting and burning of effigy of Gabriel Cruz’s alleged murderer sparks anger »
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.