SUNNY OUTLOOK: Solar power in Spain to dominate by 2030 forecast

By Wednesday, 04 April 2018 13:50 1 comment
SOLAR: The future is bright in Spain SOLAR: The future is bright in Spain Shutterstock

SPAIN’s Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Digital has published a new report, including new growth scenarios for the future of the Spanish energy market.

It recognises solar as the future cheapest source of power and the dominance of photovoltaic above all other energy sources by 2030.

The Spanish government said that increasing the renewables share would significantly reduce power generation costs, thus enabling savings of around €9.6 billion.

CO2 emissions would be more than halved, and power exports to France could increase the report’s authors noted.

According to the most optimistic figures provided by the ministry, solar is expected to reach a power production capacity of 47.1 TWh by 2030, becoming the country’s leading power source, followed by wind (31.0 TWh), combined cycle plants (24.5 TWh), hydropower (23.0 TWh), cogeneration facilities (8.5 TWh), and nuclear power (7.1 TWh).

Under this scenario, renewables would have a 70% share in Spain’s electricity mix, while solar PV technology would reach a cumulative installed power of around 77 GW, followed by wind with 47.5 GW.

A second, less ambitious scenario, called “sustainable transition” also expects solar to become the largest and cheapest source of power by 2030, but with 'only' 40 TWh of power production capacity and no storage deployed.

Under this scenario, however, renewables would still account for 67% of total power generation capacity, although part of the missing 7 TWh from solar would be partly replaced with 4 TWh of power generation from coal.

Spanish solar association, UNEF has welcomed the findings of the report, claiming that the Spanish government has finally acknowledged the high value of the PV technology.

Karl Smallman

  1. Boulder

The "tax on the sun" is shameful. Every household in Spain with the space should have PV panels with battery storage (paid for by the taxpayer) starting with those least well off.
Bringing electricity to the electorate that's so cheap it's almost free from clean renewable generation should be every politician's wet dream. The improvement in the quality of life for the population would be extreme. Automation, computing and robotics would be even more economical. There would be a new power driving the economy forward and tax revenues would reflect that. We would all be better off. But that would disrupt the cosy relationship politicians have with the established utilities now so rather than a path to a brighter future we have what we have now. It has to change, the price/performance improves so much every year it's a no-brainer. Soon we'll look back at this law and think it a crime.

