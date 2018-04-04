Major fire at Barcelona city centre hotel in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A MAJOR fire has broken out at a hotel in Spain.
Emergency services are at the scene of the fire at the four-star Hotel Expo in Barcelona, which is located in Calle Mallorca in the city centre next to the Sants railway station.
It is believed the blaze started in an air conditioning unit on a roof terrace area.
More to follow….
Incendio #Expohotel en #Barcelona al lado de estación de Sants pic.twitter.com/IgYcovvrD6— Óscar Montes (@oscarmontes) April 4, 2018
Pues si... nos hemos dado un buen susto los que estábamos dentro de las habitaciones del #ExpoHotel en el momento del incendio. Arrancamos bien el #BarçaRoma ??♂️ pic.twitter.com/RASheXetGK— Alfonso Troyano (@TroyanoCamara) April 4, 2018
