Spain

Major fire at Barcelona city centre hotel in Spain

By Wednesday, 04 April 2018 13:27 0
BLAZE: At four-star hotel in Barcelona, Spain

A MAJOR fire has broken out at a hotel in Spain.

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire at the four-star Hotel Expo in Barcelona, which is located in Calle Mallorca in the city centre next to the Sants railway station.

It is believed the blaze started in an air conditioning unit on a roof terrace area.

More to follow….

