UPDATE: One elephant dead and two injured as lorry overturns in Spain

ELEPHANTS: Injured after the lorry transporting them overturned

A LORRY transporting elephants has overturned on a motorway in Spain leaving one dead and two injured.

The accident forced the closure of the A-30 between km 22 and 23 in Pozo Cañada, Albacete while the road authorities dealt with the situation.

Initial reports of no injuries to the beasts were, sadly, unfounded and the DGT has confirmed that one elephant died at the scene and two others were injured.

The road has now been re-opened to traffic.