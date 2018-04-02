Spain

Elephants roam free in road after lorry overturns in Spain

By Monday, 02 April 2018 18:26 0
TRUNK ROAD: The animals were thrown from the lorry after the crash

A LORRY transporting elephants has overturned on a motorway in Spain, with the animals now roaming the road.

The A-30 in Pozo Cañada, Albacete has been closed off whilst authorities deal with the situation.

There have been no reported injuries, however in the footage one of the elephants can be seen struggling to get up.

Traffic has been diverted to the N301.

UPDATE: One elephant dies and two injured after lorry overturns on road in Spain

Tags
« Pet owners face fines of up €30,000 for mistreatment or abandonment in Spain UPDATE: One elephant dead and two injured as lorry overturns in Spain »
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.