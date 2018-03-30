Spain

Woman missing, dragged out to sea, as waves lash coast of Spain

SEA SEARCH: Salvamento Marítimo SEA SEARCH: Salvamento Marítimo Twitter / @EloyTP

EMERGENCY SERVICES are searching for a young woman who was dragged out to sea in Spain in an area that was on an orange severe weather alert for high waves.

A large search operation is underway at the Orzan beach in A Coruña after the 22-year-old went missing during the early morning when she was accompanied by a friend. 

Emergency services received the alert at 6 am this morning.

National Police, Local Police, firefighters, Civil Protection volunteers the coastguard, Salvamento Marítimo, and helicopter are all involved in the search.

The accident happened while an orange alert for strong winds and high waves, between five and eight-metres tall,  was issued on the coast by Aemet, the State Meteorological Agency.

