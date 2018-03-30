Woman missing, dragged out to sea, as waves lash coast of Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
EMERGENCY SERVICES are searching for a young woman who was dragged out to sea in Spain in an area that was on an orange severe weather alert for high waves.
A large search operation is underway at the Orzan beach in A Coruña after the 22-year-old went missing during the early morning when she was accompanied by a friend.
Emergency services received the alert at 6 am this morning.
National Police, Local Police, firefighters, Civil Protection volunteers the coastguard, Salvamento Marítimo, and helicopter are all involved in the search.
The accident happened while an orange alert for strong winds and high waves, between five and eight-metres tall, was issued on the coast by Aemet, the State Meteorological Agency.
? [7:50] | Imágenes a las 7:50 del dispositivo de búsqueda de la joven desaparecida esta madrugada en Riazor. [A Coruña/ Marcos González] pic.twitter.com/4L9gYwGO3y— Voces de A Coruña (@vocescoruna) March 30, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)