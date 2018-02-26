Cemetery worker in Spain crushed to death by tombstone

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A WORKER at a cemetery in the north of Spain has died after a tombstone fell on him.
The 61-year-old man died at the Carballal cemetery in the district of Sabugueira in Santiago de Compostela in Galicia.
Urxencias Sanitarias de Galicia-061 sent an air ambulance and a road ambulance to the scene of the accident but nothing could be done to save the life of the man.
National Police are investigating the circumstances of the death.
