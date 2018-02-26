Aggressive Ryanair passenger forces UK to Spain flight to divert to Morocco

DIVERTED: The flight was forced to land in Morocco due to an unruly passenger (file image)

A RYANAIR flight travelling to Spain was forced to divert to Morocco after a "disruptive" passenger became aggressive.

The unnamed man reportedly verbally abused staff on an early-morning flight from Stansted Airport to Tenerife.

Upon diverting to Marrakesh airport, in Morocco, the man became more aggressive, after passengers complained about his behaviour.

When confronted by security staff, the man allegedly screamed: “How about you calm down c****? Who’s got a problem with me?”

Footage obtained by a UK media outlet showed him repeatedly confronting a steward and threatening passengers. “If one of you f****** tries to take me prisoner one more time i’ll smash your face in” he can be heard saying.

A Ryanair spokesperson has since confirmed the incident.

She said:“This flight from London Stansted to Tenerife diverted to Marrakesh after a passenger became disruptive inflight.

“The aircraft landed normally, and the passenger was removed and met by police upon arrival, before the aircraft continued to Tenerife.

"We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.

"This is now a matter for local police.”