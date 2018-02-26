Spain

Aggressive Ryanair passenger forces UK to Spain flight to divert to Morocco

By Monday, 26 February 2018 12:13 0
DIVERTED: The flight was forced to land in Morocco due to an unruly passenger (file image) DIVERTED: The flight was forced to land in Morocco due to an unruly passenger (file image) Shutterstock

A RYANAIR flight travelling to Spain was forced to divert to Morocco after a "disruptive" passenger became aggressive.

The unnamed man reportedly verbally abused staff on an early-morning flight from Stansted Airport to Tenerife.

Upon diverting to Marrakesh airport, in Morocco, the man became more aggressive, after passengers complained about his behaviour.

When confronted by security staff, the man allegedly screamed: “How about you calm down c****? Who’s got a problem with me?”

Footage obtained by a UK media outlet showed him repeatedly confronting a steward and threatening passengers. “If one of you f****** tries to take me prisoner one more time i’ll smash your face in” he can be heard saying.

A Ryanair spokesperson has since confirmed the incident.

She said:“This flight from London Stansted to Tenerife diverted to Marrakesh after a passenger became disruptive inflight.

“The aircraft landed normally, and the passenger was removed and met by police upon arrival, before the aircraft continued to Tenerife.

"We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.

"This is now a matter for local police.”

Tags
« Almost third of prisoners in Spanish jails from outside the country Guinness World Rec-Ford: Largest billboard with advert unveiled in Madrid »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 1 hour ago
From IFTTT
ROCKY ROAD: Spain demands shared control of Gibraltar Airport in Brexit deal https://t.co/cISc5sK9Km #EuropeanNews… https://t.co/s9RavvIdf7
About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
OFF ROAD: Police in Spain stop taxi driver with no licence or MOT and window jammed shut https://t.co/LpGQn8orj6… https://t.co/Dkt8LUVxDF
About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
GROUNDED: Thousands trapped as Canary Islands battered by 'heaviest storm in years' https://t.co/RhX2w3ukIT… https://t.co/nWFBcmboeD
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Expat's ‘heart-breaking’ death leaves dog rescue centre in Spain in crisis

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels

WATCH: Scaffolding ripped off building as storms hit Gibraltar and Spain

Spain's Costa Blanca is tops for UK airport's passengers

‘Kamikaze’ driver who caused fatal car crash in Mallorca was four times over the limit

Three dead and one seriously injured in four-car AP-7 crash