Coach carrying around 50 passengers overturns in Spain - one seriously injured

PARAMEDICS: Treated around 40 people at the scene

A COACH has overturned in Spain this evening leaving eleven people injured - one seriously. Around 40 people have been treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The accident happened at km 198 on the A-1 in Burgos at an exit near Lerma.

The seriously injured person has been transferred to the Burgos hospital.

Firefighters, Guardia Civil and paramedics all attended the accident which happened at 7.09pm this evening (Sunday).

The coach is owned by PLM Autocares that serves the Madrid-Logroño-Pamplona route.

The company has issued an emergency number (+34 941 231 234) for worried relatives of the passengers.