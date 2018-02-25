Spain

91-year-old man crushed to death by tractor in Spain

By Sunday, 25 February 2018 13:44 0
TRACTOR: Firefighters with the overturned agricultural vehicle TRACTOR: Firefighters with the overturned agricultural vehicle Twitter / @VOSTMadrid

AN elderly man has died after his tractor overturned, trapping him inside, on a farm in Spain.

The victim was working on steep terrain when the vehicle slid down a bank and overturned.

The 112 Community of Madrid emergency control centre said they received a call at around 5.20 pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday) about an agricultural accident on a farm in Brunete, Madrid.

Firefighters released the body from the wreckage but the elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the accident.

