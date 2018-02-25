91-year-old man crushed to death by tractor in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
AN elderly man has died after his tractor overturned, trapping him inside, on a farm in Spain.
The victim was working on steep terrain when the vehicle slid down a bank and overturned.
The 112 Community of Madrid emergency control centre said they received a call at around 5.20 pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday) about an agricultural accident on a farm in Brunete, Madrid.
Firefighters released the body from the wreckage but the elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Guardia Civil officers are investigating the accident.
