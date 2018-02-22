Man shot in head dies after hunting accident in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A 47-YEAR-OLD man has died from a gunshot wound to the head this afternoon (Thursday) in southern Spain after a hunting accident.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 1.20pm at a farmhouse near the town of Alcala de Guadaira in the Sevilla province of Andalucia.
The man died at the scene.
National Police officers are investigating the circumstances.
