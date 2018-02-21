Beach in Spain crowned as best in Europe and sixth best in world for 2018

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A BEACH in Spain has been named as the best in Europe and sixth best in the world beating off stiff competition from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Portugal and Greece.
The prestigious Travellers' Choice Beach Awards by TripAdvisor reveal the top 25 beaches in the world, top 10 in Europe and top 10 in the UK.
Th stunning La Concha beach in San Sebastian, northern Spain takes the top spot for Europe.
While the best in the world named as Grace Bay in Providenciales in Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean.
Top beach in the UK is in Bournemouth in Dorset which features in 14th place in the Top 25 in the world list.
BEST BEACHES IN THE WORLD ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR
1. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil
3. Varadero Beach, Cuba
4. Eagle Beach, Aruba
5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
6. La Concha Beach, Spain
7. Clearwater Beach, USA
8. Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica
9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic
10. Playa Norte, Mexico
11. Elafonissi Beach, Greece
12. Falesia Beach, Portugal
13. Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus
14. Bournemouth Beach, UK
15. Anse Lazio, Seychelles
16. Manly Beach, Australia
17. Santa Monica State Beach, USA
18. Agonda Beach, India
19. Kleopatra Beach, Turkey
20. Galapogas Beach at Tortuga Bay
21. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Italy
22. Sharm El Luli,, Egypt
23. Nungwi Beach, Tanzania
24. Punta Uva Beach, Costa Rica
25. White Beach, Malay, Philippines
BEST BEACHES IN EUROPE ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR
1. La Concha Beach, San Sebastian, Donostia, Spain
2. Elafonissi Beach, Elafonissi, Greece
3. Falesia Beach, Olhos de Agua, Portugal
4. Fig Tree Bay, Protaras, Cyprus
5. Bournemouth Beach, Bournemouth, Dorset
6. Kleopatra Beach, Alanya, Turkey
7. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Sicily, Italy
8. Balos Beach and Lagoon, Kissamos, Crete, Greece
9. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Spain
10. Playa de Las Canteras, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
