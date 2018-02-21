Beach in Spain crowned as best in Europe and sixth best in world for 2018

STUNNING SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN: Best beach in Europe for 2018

A BEACH in Spain has been named as the best in Europe and sixth best in the world beating off stiff competition from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Portugal and Greece.

The prestigious Travellers' Choice Beach Awards by TripAdvisor reveal the top 25 beaches in the world, top 10 in Europe and top 10 in the UK.

Th stunning La Concha beach in San Sebastian, northern Spain takes the top spot for Europe.

While the best in the world named as Grace Bay in Providenciales in Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean.

Top beach in the UK is in Bournemouth in Dorset which features in 14th place in the Top 25 in the world list.

BEST BEACHES IN THE WORLD ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR

1. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil

3. Varadero Beach, Cuba

4. Eagle Beach, Aruba

5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

6. La Concha Beach, Spain

7. Clearwater Beach, USA

8. Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica

9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic

10. Playa Norte, Mexico

11. Elafonissi Beach, Greece

12. Falesia Beach, Portugal

13. Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus

14. Bournemouth Beach, UK

15. Anse Lazio, Seychelles

16. Manly Beach, Australia

17. Santa Monica State Beach, USA

18. Agonda Beach, India

19. Kleopatra Beach, Turkey

20. Galapogas Beach at Tortuga Bay

21. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Italy

22. Sharm El Luli,, Egypt

23. Nungwi Beach, Tanzania

24. Punta Uva Beach, Costa Rica

25. White Beach, Malay, Philippines

BEST BEACHES IN EUROPE ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR

1. La Concha Beach, San Sebastian, Donostia, Spain

2. Elafonissi Beach, Elafonissi, Greece

3. Falesia Beach, Olhos de Agua, Portugal

4. Fig Tree Bay, Protaras, Cyprus

5. Bournemouth Beach, Bournemouth, Dorset

6. Kleopatra Beach, Alanya, Turkey

7. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Sicily, Italy

8. Balos Beach and Lagoon, Kissamos, Crete, Greece

9. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Spain

10. Playa de Las Canteras, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria