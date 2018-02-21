Spain

Beach in Spain crowned as best in Europe and sixth best in world for 2018

By Wednesday, 21 February 2018 10:52 0
STUNNING SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN: Best beach in Europe for 2018 STUNNING SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN: Best beach in Europe for 2018 Shutterstock

A BEACH in Spain has been named as the best in Europe and sixth best in the world beating off stiff competition from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Portugal and Greece.

The prestigious Travellers' Choice Beach Awards by TripAdvisor reveal the top 25 beaches in the world, top 10 in Europe and top 10 in the UK.

Th stunning La Concha beach in San Sebastian, northern Spain takes the top spot for Europe.

While the best in the world named as Grace Bay in Providenciales in Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean.

Top beach in the UK is in Bournemouth in Dorset which features in 14th place in the Top 25 in the world list.

BEST BEACHES IN THE WORLD ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR

1. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil
3. Varadero Beach, Cuba
4. Eagle Beach, Aruba
5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
6. La Concha Beach, Spain
7. Clearwater Beach, USA
8. Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica
9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic
10. Playa Norte, Mexico
11. Elafonissi Beach, Greece
12. Falesia Beach, Portugal
13. Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus
14. Bournemouth Beach, UK
15. Anse Lazio, Seychelles
16. Manly Beach, Australia
17. Santa Monica State Beach, USA
18. Agonda Beach, India
19. Kleopatra Beach, Turkey
20. Galapogas Beach at Tortuga Bay
21. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Italy
22. Sharm El Luli,, Egypt
23. Nungwi Beach, Tanzania
24. Punta Uva Beach, Costa Rica
25. White Beach, Malay, Philippines

BEST BEACHES IN EUROPE ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR

1. La Concha Beach, San Sebastian, Donostia, Spain
2. Elafonissi Beach, Elafonissi, Greece
3. Falesia Beach, Olhos de Agua, Portugal
4. Fig Tree Bay, Protaras, Cyprus
5. Bournemouth Beach, Bournemouth, Dorset
6. Kleopatra Beach, Alanya, Turkey
7. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Sicily, Italy
8. Balos Beach and Lagoon, Kissamos, Crete, Greece
9. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Spain
10. Playa de Las Canteras, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Tags
« WATCH: Major crash averted as OAP drives in wrong direction on main road in Spain WATCH: International helicopter drug trafficking gang in Spain smashed by police »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels