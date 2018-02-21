WATCH: Major crash averted as OAP drives in wrong direction on main road in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
POLICE in Spain have stopped an elderly man for driving at speed in the wrong direction on a busy dual carriageway.
Miraculously traffic, including heavy goods vehicles, travelling head-on towards him managed to avoid his vehicle preventing a major accident.
Police had received calls from alarmed motorists who had spotted the light-coloured van seemingly oblivious to the fact it was on the wrong carriageway.
Traffic officers finally intercepted the man on the A-381 in Los Barrios, in Cadiz, where the confused driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.
The terrifying video was shot from a car travelling in the same direction - but on the correct carriageway.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)