WATCH: Major crash averted as OAP drives in wrong direction on main road in Spain

WRONG TURN: The van travelling at speed towards oncoming traffic

POLICE in Spain have stopped an elderly man for driving at speed in the wrong direction on a busy dual carriageway.

Miraculously traffic, including heavy goods vehicles, travelling head-on towards him managed to avoid his vehicle preventing a major accident.

Police had received calls from alarmed motorists who had spotted the light-coloured van seemingly oblivious to the fact it was on the wrong carriageway.

Traffic officers finally intercepted the man on the A-381 in Los Barrios, in Cadiz, where the confused driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

The terrifying video was shot from a car travelling in the same direction - but on the correct carriageway.