BREAKING: Three young men die as car smashes into tree in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
EMERGENCY services have confirmed that three young men have died and a fourth injured after their car smashed into a tree in southern Spain.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre issued a statement this morning (Wednesday) saying that the accident happened just before 10pm last night (Tuesday) on the A-486 near the small town of Lucena del Puerto in Huelva province.
Health services have reported that the three who died were aged 20, 24 and 31. A 25-year-old man was injured and transferred to hospital.
Feb 09, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 09, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 16, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)