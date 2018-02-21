Spain

BREAKING: Three young men die as car smashes into tree in southern Spain

By Wednesday, 21 February 2018 08:12 0
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: Three dead and one injured

EMERGENCY services have confirmed that three young men have died and a fourth injured after their car smashed into a tree in southern Spain.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre issued a statement this morning (Wednesday) saying that the accident happened just before 10pm last night (Tuesday) on the A-486 near the small town of Lucena del Puerto in Huelva province.

Health services have reported that the three who died were aged 20, 24 and 31. A 25-year-old man was injured and transferred to hospital.

