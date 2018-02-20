Spain

CHEAP tickets for Spain’s high speed trains expected to go FAST

By Tuesday, 20 February 2018 13:32 0
HIGH SPEED TRAIN SPAIN: And tickets go fast too!

BARGAIN-PRICED tickets for Spain’s AVE high-speed trains will go on sale on February 25 – but don’t hang around they always go fast.

Train operator Renfe has said a batch of 25,000 tickets will go sale for journeys throughout the railway network but, be warned, they often sell out within hours of release.

The latest release of cheap tickets marks the arrival of the AVE in Barcelona exactly ten-years-ago today on February 20, 2008.

Since its launch, more than 85 million passengers have used the high-speed corridor between Madrid and Barcelona and accounts for about two-thirds of the market share of the traffic between the two cities.

Tickets in the latest release can be purchased on a first come first served basis until sold out either via the website (www.renfe.com), at ticket offices, by telephone or at travel agencies.

During previous releases, all the tickets have sold out very quickly, sometimes in less than an hour.

Renfe has upgraded their computer systems and web servers to cope with the anticipated demand.

Spain has the second longest high-speed rail network in the world, after China.

The first line was opened in 1992, connecting the cities of Madrid, Cordoba and Sevilla.

Alta Velocidad Española (AVE) trains operate at speeds of up to 310 km/h (193 mph).

