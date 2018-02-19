Spain

Spanish PM supports Marta Sanchez’s national anthem lyrics despite backlash on social media

By Monday, 19 February 2018 19:19 0
Mariano Rajoy and (inset) Marta Sanchez during her performance Mariano Rajoy and (inset) Marta Sanchez during her performance Twitter

SPANISH Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has congratulated the singer Marta Sanchez after controversially adding lyrics to Spain’s national anthem.

Footage of the ‘Marcha Real’ performance at a concert in Madrid split opinions on Spanish social media but both Ciudadanos and the Partido Popular have supported her performance.

“The vast majority of Spaniards feel represented. Thank you Marta,” said Rajoy in a post on Twitter.

The leader of Podemos Pablo Iglesias said however that “patriotism shouldn’t come from anthems… but from pride in public services” in an attack on public funding.

The lyrics in English are:

I return home, to my beloved land,

which saw the birth of a heart here.

Today I sing to you, to tell you how much pride there is in me,

that's why I resisted.

My love grows every time I leave,

but do not forget that without you I do not know how to live.

Red, yellow, colors that shine in my heart and I do not apologize.

Great Spain, to God I thank you for being born here,

honoring you to the end.

s your daughter I will carry that honor,

fill each corner with your light.

And if someday I cannot go back,

save me a place to rest at last. "

Tags
« Spain demands jail for 18 ‘linked’ to Russian mafia BREAKING: Plastics warehouse fire in southern Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels