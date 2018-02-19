Spain demands jail for 18 ‘linked’ to Russian mafia

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
SPANISH prosecutors have demanded prison sentences for 18 Russian and Spanish nationals suspected of mafia ties after a decade-long criminal investigation.
Prosecutors are seeking jail terms for the defendants ranging from 1.5 years to 5.5 years, and fines from €26,000 to €100 million euros if found guilty of charges including money laundering and fraud.
Russian businessman and politician Vladislav Reznik, 63, who was among a dozen Russians targeted in a 2016 arrest warrant in Spain, claimed innocence at today’s court hearing.
“I’m not guilty of anything and I trust the Spanish justice system.”
