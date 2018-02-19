Spain demands jail for 18 ‘linked’ to Russian mafia

SPANISH prosecutors have demanded prison sentences for 18 Russian and Spanish nationals suspected of mafia ties after a decade-long criminal investigation.

Prosecutors are seeking jail terms for the defendants ranging from 1.5 years to 5.5 years, and fines from €26,000 to €100 million euros if found guilty of charges including money laundering and fraud.

Russian businessman and politician Vladislav Reznik, 63, who was among a dozen Russians targeted in a 2016 arrest warrant in Spain, claimed innocence at today’s court hearing.

“I’m not guilty of anything and I trust the Spanish justice system.”