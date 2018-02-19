L OF A PLAN: Revamped Spanish driving test to be unveiled

TESTING TIMES: The new rules come into force in May, according to Gregorio Serrano of the DGT (inset)

NEW drivers taking their test in Spain will have to attend compulsory classes.

It comes as the Spanish government puts the final touches to a raft of traffic law amendments expected to be approved ‘within days,’ according to reports.

Director of the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), Gregorio Serrano, confirmed that an official announcement is expected shortly.

“It is clear that we must change the way we examine and introduce new material, such as videos, which include real life traffic situations and not just answering a, b or c,” he said while addressing Spanish Congress.

Under the new rules, learner drivers will not be able to sit the theory test without attending a series of mandatory lessons.

According to the DGT, ‘many’ students show up to take the exam without any preparation, causing test centres to ‘collapse.’

And some of the new questions will involve writing down solutions to potential traffic issues, rather than picking a traditional multiple choice answer.

New subjects introduced via the classes will include driving at night and the safe use of satellite navigation, plus risk assessment while at the wheel.

The DGT also plans to unveil a new system of sanctions for drug and alcohol offenders, making it more difficult for them to recover their licences.

More than 193,000 driving tests were cancelled last year in the wake of a slew of strikes by driving instructors locked in an ongoing pay dispute with the DGT.

The new rules - including previously announced changes to the ITV technical inspection - are set to be applied from May 20.