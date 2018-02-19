Spain

Costa del Sol sexual abuse youth football coach made victims sign secret contracts

By Monday, 19 February 2018 10:27 0
SEXUAL ABUSE: The Costa del Sol youth football coach made players sign secret contracts SEXUAL ABUSE: The Costa del Sol youth football coach made players sign secret contracts Shutterstock

A 63-year-old youth team football coach has been jailed for nine years for abusing three players on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

The man earned their trust by promising them a great future as a professional footballer.

The prosecution said he selected the weakest and most vulnerable and promised them a successful future in football, something they would only achieve if they did everything he told them.

He offered the players ‘personalised training’ to turn them into great players. He made the players sign a ‘contract’ where they hired him as a personal trainer and they had to ‘obey, behave with loyalty and honesty’ and keep it secret.

The contract said that if they didn’t they would have to give the coach €100million compensation.

The court heard he gave the boys sports clothes and forced them to put them on without underwear.

He also sexually abused the players by touching them with the excuse of doing massages or stretches.

The offences began in 2008 with a 15-year-old boy until 2010.

His second victim was a 14-year-old-boy in 2011.

And the last one was a 15-year-old boy in 2013.

The man was convicted of three crimes of sexual abuse.

In addition to the nine years prison sentence of nine years he must pay €35,000 to two of the boys.

Tags
« Chinese group takes over Spanish distributor of La Liga matches Spain set to be visited by UN officials working for African human rights »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels