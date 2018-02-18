Chinese group takes over Spanish distributor of La Liga matches

Barcelona’s last training session in Spain before heading to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea

A CHINESE private equity group Orient Hontai Capital has purchased the majority shareholding in Imagina Media Audiovisual valuing the Spanish Company at €1.9 billion.

The company will still be associated with Mediapro Group a Barcelona based company which owns the rights to the distribution of matches in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and certain European League matches as well as the Italian Serie A and Formula 1 for much of Latin America.

This new relationship means that the ever growing Chinese football market will access to even more Spanish and Italian matches but also should open new avenues for Chinese produced films and TV productions.

Sports fans won’t be too interest in this takeover unless it becomes more expensive or more difficult for them to have immediate access to live matches.