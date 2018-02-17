Spain

With or Without You, U2 will play in Madrid for the first time in 13 years

By Saturday, 17 February 2018 14:13 0
U2 may be wealthy but the bulk of rip off ticket prices go to organised ‘wide boys’ U2 may be wealthy but the bulk of rip off ticket prices go to organised ‘wide boys’ U2 Start flickr

TICKETS for the first U2 concert in 13 years went on sale at prices ranging from €60 to €70 but after selling out in minutes, appeared on the internet for up to €952.

All of the tickets were offered for sale on the Ticketmaster web site - one of Europe’s oldest and most well-respected internet booking sites - but the fact that they sold out so quickly and were then immediately offered again through other sites suggested that some very clever programmes had been put in place in order to obtain the lion’s share of tickets.

Whilst ‘scalping’ (the charging of exorbitant prices) in person is covered by Spanish law, no party up until now had taken the trouble to extend the law to cover the internet.

With fans and the band themselves fuming at this potential massive rip off, the Spanish Education, Culture and Sports minister, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo has announced that there will be an enquiry into what has happened and he plans to encourage the autonomous regions to introduce legislation to outlaw this type of activity in the future.

Tags
« Violent payroll heist gang dismantled in Southern Spain Chinese group takes over Spanish distributor of La Liga matches »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels