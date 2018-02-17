Spain

Violent payroll heist gang dismantled in Southern Spain

Armed Guardia Civil make just one of the many arrests

THE Guardia Civil has dismantled a criminal organization which specialised in undertaking violent robbery using firearms.

10 people belonging to a known gang living in a suburb of Seville have been arrested and charged with robbery with violence and intimidation, belonging to a criminal organization, theft of motor vehicles, illegal possession of weapons and crimes against public health (cultivation and preparation of marijuana).

The criminal group has understood to have undertaken the theft of the payroll of a company in Chipiona (Cádiz), using a sawn off shotgun resulting in the loss of €50,000 which was being carried by company employees in a car en route to their factory.

Having established who they believed was responsible for the theft, officers raided five properties, arresting five alleged members of the gang with the other members being arrested shortly after.

