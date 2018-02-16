Spain

Police warn of EXACT speeds that will trigger roadside radar cameras in Spain

By Friday, 16 February 2018 11:43 0
SPEEDING SNAP: The EXACT speeds that will trigger the devices have been revealed SPEEDING SNAP: The EXACT speeds that will trigger the devices have been revealed Shutterstock

POLICE in Spain have revealed the exact speeds that will activate roadside radar cameras that will snap you if you’re a Speedy Gonzales

It’s a question that has perplexed drivers for a long time but now the traffic police have posted the information on Twitter to clear up any misunderstanding.

The Guardia Civil has confirmed, on Twitter, that up to 100 km/h, it is allowable to exceed the limit by 7 km/h but from 101 km/h, you must add 7 percent to the actual speed recorded.

Therefore, if the speed limit is 50 km/h, 80 km/h or 100 km/h the radar will trigger at 57 km/h, 87 km/h and 107 km/h.

However, from 101 km/h upwards the leeway is 7% of the actual speed you’re doing, so if the speed limit is 110 km/h the devices will be triggered at 117.7 km/h.

And, in the same way, you’ll be fined if you’re caught doing more than 128.4 km/h in a 120 km/h limit.

The Guardia Civil has also used the occasion to remind drivers ‘the road is not a racetrack’.

Tags
« WATCH: Police uncover taxi meter fare fiddle in Spain Hit Spanish TV comedy show casting on Costa del Sol for ‘guiris’ »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 6 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels