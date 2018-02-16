Police warn of EXACT speeds that will trigger roadside radar cameras in Spain

SPEEDING SNAP: The EXACT speeds that will trigger the devices have been revealed

POLICE in Spain have revealed the exact speeds that will activate roadside radar cameras that will snap you if you’re a Speedy Gonzales

It’s a question that has perplexed drivers for a long time but now the traffic police have posted the information on Twitter to clear up any misunderstanding.

The Guardia Civil has confirmed, on Twitter, that up to 100 km/h, it is allowable to exceed the limit by 7 km/h but from 101 km/h, you must add 7 percent to the actual speed recorded.

Therefore, if the speed limit is 50 km/h, 80 km/h or 100 km/h the radar will trigger at 57 km/h, 87 km/h and 107 km/h.

However, from 101 km/h upwards the leeway is 7% of the actual speed you’re doing, so if the speed limit is 110 km/h the devices will be triggered at 117.7 km/h.

And, in the same way, you’ll be fined if you’re caught doing more than 128.4 km/h in a 120 km/h limit.

The Guardia Civil has also used the occasion to remind drivers ‘the road is not a racetrack’.