Teacher from Spain 'saved lives' in Florida school shooting massacre

A TEACHER from Spain probably saved the lives of at least five students when Nikolas Cruz went on a shooting rampage killing 17 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in the United States of America.

The 19-year-old gunman was armed with at least one assault rifle, a gas mask, smoke grenades and multiple rounds of ammunition according to police.

Brave teacher Patricia Rivas, from Rioja in Spain, locked herself and five students in the closet of her office, as the gunman hunted down students and teachers.

Patrica has been a teacher of Spanish and French at the high school since last August.

Her mother Violeta Puerta, has told media in Spain of her daughter’s brave actions.

She explained how she had sent had a text message to Patricia when she heard of the shootings.

"I didn’t call her out of fear, in case the phone made noise."

"She quickly answered me, telling me only that she was okay and to be calm."

Mother and daughter didn’t get to speak until much later after the police declared the scene safe.

The FBI has begun an extensive review of how it handled an apparent tipoff about Cruz, an official said.

YouTuber Ben Bennight claims that last year he told the FBI about a comment on the site, under Cruz's name, which read, "I'm going to be a professional school shooter."

Cruz, wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs has appeared in court today charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

His lawyer did not contest the order for him to be held without bail.