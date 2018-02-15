Spain

Teacher from Spain 'saved lives' in Florida school shooting massacre

By Thursday, 15 February 2018 20:35 0
SCHOOL SHOOTING MASSACRE: Teacher Patricia Rivas and (inset) Nikolas Cruz SCHOOL SHOOTING MASSACRE: Teacher Patricia Rivas and (inset) Nikolas Cruz Facebook

A TEACHER from Spain probably saved the lives of at least five students when Nikolas Cruz went on a shooting rampage killing 17 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in the United States of America.

The 19-year-old gunman was armed with at least one assault rifle, a gas mask, smoke grenades and multiple rounds of ammunition according to police.

Brave teacher Patricia Rivas, from Rioja in Spain, locked herself and five students in the closet of her office, as the gunman hunted down students and teachers.

Patrica has been a teacher of Spanish and French at the high school since last August.

Her mother Violeta Puerta, has told media in Spain of her daughter’s brave actions.

She explained how she had sent had a text message to Patricia when she heard of the shootings.

"I didn’t call her out of fear, in case the phone made noise."

"She quickly answered me, telling me only that she was okay and to be calm."

Mother and daughter didn’t get to speak until much later after the police declared the scene safe.

The FBI has begun an extensive review of how it handled an apparent tipoff about Cruz, an official said.

YouTuber Ben Bennight claims that last year he told the FBI about a comment on the site, under Cruz's name, which read, "I'm going to be a professional school shooter."

Cruz, wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs has appeared in court today charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

His lawyer did not contest the order for him to be held without bail.

Tags
« WATCH: Charity’s new ‘I Will Survive’ campaign on International Childhood Cancer Day WATCH: Police uncover taxi meter fare fiddle in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
Mummified skeleton of man who died seven years-ago found in his bed by brother https://t.co/rIShR95C04… https://t.co/ny2aSYW90D
About 5 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 9 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels