WATCH: School bus squeezes through road with FOUR METRE high snow walls in Barcelona

By Thursday, 15 February 2018 13:43 0
TIGHT SQUEEZE: The bus was close to scraping the sides TIGHT SQUEEZE: The bus was close to scraping the sides Facebook

A VIDEO of a bus driver expertly manoeuvring through a narrow road with four metre snow walls on either side in Barcelona is doing the rounds on social media in Spain.

The incredible footage was shot near the Masella and Castella de Nuch ski resort, and shows the vehicle narrowly avoiding scrapping the sides and getting stuck.

The school children were returning from a field trip during Semana Blanca when they reached the difficult section of the road.

