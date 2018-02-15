‘Kamikaze’ driver of car loaded with drugs on wrong carriageway flees crash

POLICE are searching for the ‘kamikaze’ driver of a car loaded with hashish who caused a serious head-on crash by driving the wrong way down a major road in Spain.

The Guardia Civil Guard said the accident happened on the A-44 at Albolote, in Granada, when the driver of the drug-laden car was travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway and smashed into a vehicle heading the correct way.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to hospital by ambulance but the driver of the drugs car fled the scene leaving behind bales of hashish in the vehicle.

Police extensively searched the area but found no trace of the driver.